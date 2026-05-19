Obsession’s Inde Navarrette Spotted on Late Night Taco Run with Singer Nick Aiello

Credit: Backgrid

Inde Navarrette is enjoying some quality time with her rumored boyfriend, singer Nick Aiello!

The 25-year-old actress, who plays Nikki in the new horror film Obsession, was spotted on a late night taco run with Nick over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Inde and Nick grabbed some food from the outdoor taco stand on a sidewalk in L.A. She even signed some autographs for people amid the success of her movie.

Inde‘s movie Obsession was released in theaters on Friday and grossed over $17 million during its opening weekend. The film was made for less than $1 million, so it’s already a massive success. The stellar reviews from both critics and audiences is generating awards buzz for Inde‘s performance.

It was also a big weekend for Nick, who played shows in Los Angeles on Saturday and San Diego on Monday, both with his good friend Joshua Bassett.

Nick was in attendance at the Obsession premiere last week and his official TikTok fan page shared a video recap of his night, including a brief shot of him in a hotel room with Inde before the red carpet.

You can see more photos from the taco run in the gallery!

Want to see more of Inde‘s movies? We have a full list of her previous projects!

Posted To:Candid Photos Inde Navarrette Nick Aiello