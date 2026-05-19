Olivia Culpo Shares Glimpse at Baby Bump After Announcing Second Pregnancy

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Olivia Culpo is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 34-year-old past Miss USA winner stepped out to run a few errands on Tuesday afternoon (May 19) in Brentwood, Calif.

For her outing, Olivia shared a glimpse of her bare pregnant belly in a cropped light yellow cardigan paired with matching lounge pants and brown slippers.

Olivia‘s outing comes less than two weeks after she is pregnant with her second child with husband Christian McCaffrey! She announced the exciting news on May 8, which also happened to be her birthday.

Olivia and the 29-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back have been married since 2024 and welcomed their first child, daughter Colette, in July 2025.

In September, Olivia brought Colette, who was 2-months-old at the time, to cheer on her dad.

Find out which other celebrities are pregnant!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Olivia Culpo running errands in Brentwood…

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