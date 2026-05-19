Paul Rudd & Nick Jonas Head to NYC to Promote ‘Power Ballad’

Credit: Getty Images

Power Ballad stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas sit down for a conversation with Josh Horowitz.

The 57-year-old Marvel star and the 33-year-old member of the Jonas Brothers are starring together in the upcoming Lionsgate movie, a feel-good musical comedy-drama coming out soon.

Ahead of its release, Paul, Nick, and director/co-writer John Carney chatted with Josh at an In Conversation event at 92NY on Monday (May 18) in New York City.

“When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session,” shares the Lionsgate synopsis. “But when Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about.”

Carney is best known for his previous projects Sing Street and Once. He co-wrote the script with Peter McDonald.

Power Ballad hits theaters on May 29. Watch the trailer!

In case you missed it, last month it was announced that Nick joined the cast of a horror movie called White Elephant with Kathryn Newton.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd at the Power Ballad event…

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