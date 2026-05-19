Paul Rudd & Nick Jonas Step Out for ‘Power Ballad’ Screening in NYC

Credit: Getty

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are stepping out to promote their new movie!

The 57-year-old Emmy-nominated actor and the 33-year-old singer/actor posed for photos together on the red carpet as they arrived at a screening of their new movie Power Ballad on Tuesday evening (May 19) held at Regal Times Square in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Peter McDonald, Beth Fallon, and Marcella Plunkett along with director John Carney.

Paul‘s wife Julie Yaeger was also at the premiere along with Nick‘s older brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: When Rick (Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about.

Power Ballad will be released in theaters on May 29. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Beth Fallon Danielle Jonas Event Photos John Carney Julie Yaeger Kevin Jonas Marcella Plunkett Nick Jonas Paul Rudd Peter McDonald Power Ballad