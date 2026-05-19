Paul Wesley Bares Six-Pack Abs While Going Shirtless for Italian Getaway with Fiancee Natalie Kuckenburg

Credit: Backgrid

Paul Wesley is putting his ripped physique on display while on vacation in Italy!

The 43-year-old The Vampire Diaries actor was seen going shirtless while soaking up the sun alongside his fiancee, Natalie Kuckenburg, during a day by the water on Tuesday (May 19) in Porto Ercole, Italy.

Paul and Natalie enjoyed some paddle boarding together and also lounged in the sun alongside some family members.

How long have Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg been together?

The couple started dating in 2022 and they actually got engaged in Italy back in July 2025.

Natalie is a model and the founder of the clothing line Nareia.

A lot of the couple’s biggest moments together have happened in Italy, so it’s only fitting that they’d want to spend more time there.

Paul has opened up about how Natalie can always make him laugh.

“Oh my gosh. There’s two people that are the funniest people in my life — Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend. I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it’s probably one of the most important things in a relationship,” he told People.

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Posted To:Candid Photos Natalie Kuckenburg Paul Wesley Shirtless