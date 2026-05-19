Pregnant Aubrey Plaza & Christopher Abbott Step Out for Knicks Game in NYC

Credit: Backgrid USA

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott are checking out some basketball!

The parents-to-be arrived at Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday (May 19) held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, Aubrey, 41, wore a long black dress and covered her pregnant belly with a brown leather jacket paired with a Knicks hat while Christopher, 40, was decked out in Knicks merch.

The Knicks ended up defeating the Cavaliers 115-104.

How long have Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott known one another?

The couple first worked together in summer 2019 on the indie movie Black Bear and then took the film to the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. The actors later worked together on the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, which ran performances from October 2023 to January 2024.

Aubrey’s pregnancy was announced in April

It was announced last month that Aubrey is expecting her first child with Christopher. During a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, Aubrey confirmed the news and her excitement about becoming a mom.

During an interview on Today, Christopher shared his first public comments about Aubrey‘s pregnancy.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott stepping out for the Knicks game…

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