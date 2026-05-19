Rami Malek Reflects on Historic Oscar Win While Debuting New Film at Cannes

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Rami Malek is in Cannes for the world premiere of his new movie The Man I Love.

The Oscar-winning actor was photographed during the Kering Women in Motion Talk at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival alongside director and co-writer Ira Sachs on Tuesday (May 19).

The new film stars Rami as a theater artist living in the 1980s who is forced to confront his own mortality after receiving an AIDS diagnosis. Ira co-wrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator Mauricio Zacharias. Tom Sturridge, Rebecca Hall, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star.

“I never get used to these moments,” Rami told Variety’s Angelique Jackson. “Cannes is not something I ever, ever expected. The fact we’re here right now is something I’m trying to savor. It feels a bit surreal.”

The role also marks another queer character for Rami, who previously won an Oscar for portraying Freddie Mercury in the hit biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Mr. Robot alum made history as the first performer of Egyptian descent to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

“It’s one of the greatest achievements [because of the] hope it’s imbued in so many people all over the world, especially where my family is from in Egypt,” he said. “All over the world, I think people can relate to what it feels like to be an immigrant… that comes with some weight. To be able to connect to that accomplishment in some way and hopefully inspire anyone fills me with some sense of pride that is greater even than doing the work itself.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rami Malek at Cannes...

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