Rashee Rice Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail After Probation Violation

Credit: Getty Images

Rashee Rice is going to jail.

The 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs receiver has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail after violating the terms of his probation connected to his 2024 car crash.

According to TMZ, Rashee was taken into custody after a drug test reportedly came back positive for THC, the main component in marijuana. He is expected to be released on June 16. As part of his five-year probation sentence, he had agreed not to use marijuana.

The football star was involved in a March 2024 crash after allegedly driving his 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV at more than 100 MPH, resulting in a multi-car wreck.

Because Rashee pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies, he was able to negotiate the terms of his jail sentence. However, after allegedly violating the conditions of his probation, he will now have to serve time.

Earlier this year, Rashee also made headlines after facing domestic violence allegations from ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones. In February, she filed a lawsuit in Dallas County District Court and claimed he had “physically assaulted” her at various residences between December 2023 and July 2025.

In March, it was announced that Travis Kelce had signed a new three-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Posted To:Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice