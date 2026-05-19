Sebastian Stan Has Serious Moment Discussing Trump at Cannes: ‘We’re in a Really, Really Bad Place’

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Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve are continuing their promo work for Fjord at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

They attended a photo call for the film on Tuesday (May 19) in Cannes, France, alongside writer/director Cristian Mungiu and co-stars Henrikke Lund-Olsen, Jonathan Ciprian Breazu, and Vanessa Ceban.

What is Fjord about?

Here’s the movie’s synopsis per Cannes: “The Gheorghius, a devout Romanian Norwegian couple, resettle in a village set in a distant fjord where they become close to their neighbours, the Halbergs. Their children bond despite their different education. When adolescent Elia Gheorghiu shows up at school with some bruises on her body, the community asks itself if the traditional education that the Gheorghiu children get from their parents might have anything to do with it.”

At the press conference, Sebastian Stan called out the Trump administration

A journalist asked his thoughts on The Apprentice now that Trump has been in office over a year. If you don’t know, Sebastian played Trump in the film, which premiered ahead of the 2024 election.

When the question was posed, there was some laughter in the room.

Sebastian responded, “It’s just not a laughing matter, to be honest. It isn’t.”

He got real about the state of the country, in his opinion.

“I think we’re in a really, really bad place. I really do. And to be honest with you, when you’re looking at what’s happening, right — if we’re talking about the consolidation of the media, censorship, threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end but don’t actually go anywhere. You know, the writing was on the wall. We encountered all that with the movie,” Sebastian told the room. He continued, “Three days before the festival, [we were] unsure if the movie was going to play the festival. So maybe people are paying attention more to that film, I think it will stand the test of time for that. But we went through all of it, right before Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and so on. So, I wish it wasn’t like that.”

Sebastian previously revealed that playing Trump was the hardest thing he’d done.

FYI: Renate is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Renate Reinsve Sebastian Stan