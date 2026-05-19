See Every ‘Off Campus’ Season 1 Photo Released By Prime Video

Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime

Off Campus is Prime Video’s hottest new TV show, and fans cannot get enough of Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli), and their season one love story.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, so there’s a lot more to come. We don’t yet have a season two release date, by the way.

Here’s a synopsis of season one: “Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season One follows the sexy and fun “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.”

We gathered up every photo from season one that was released by Prime Video, so you can relive some of the best moments! In total, there are 60 photos from the first season here, which feature some key moments throughout the first 8 episodes.

By the way, one actor from season one is already confirmed to be exiting the show ahead of season 2!

See all the stills from season one in the gallery…

Posted To:Belmont Cameli Ella Bright Off Campus Television