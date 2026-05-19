‘Selling Sunset’ Major Season 10 Cast Shakeup: 6 Women Exiting, 6 Stars Returning, & 1 New Cast Member

Credit: Netflix

There are some major changes happening in the cast of Selling Sunset for the upcoming 10th season, which begins filming soon.

The real estate show, following the lives of the agents at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, debuted in 2019 and has been a huge hit for Netflix.

Over the years, women have come and gone from the show, but there have never been as many shakeups to the cast as there will be for season 10.

Only four cast members from season 9 are returning, but two familiar faces from the past will also be back after a long absence.

Browse through the slideshow for all of the casting updates for season 10…

Posted To:Selling Sunset Television