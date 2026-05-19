‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Trailer: Ciara Miller Unleashes on Amanda Batula for Sleeping with Ex West Wilson – Watch Now!

Credit: YouTube

The explosive trailer for the upcoming Summer House reunion has been released.

On Tuesday (May 19), Bravo debuted the first trailer at the upcoming season 10 reunion in which the cast sits down all together for the first time since the bombshell news that co-stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson are dating.

In the trailer, Ciara Miller – who previously dated West – unleashes on former close friend Amanda, saying to her, “Over the past six years, I have been your f–king champion. I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you’re f–king my ex.”

Ciara goes on to say that West “wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word. And I hope it works because he’s with you to spite me.”

At one point during the trailer, host Andy Cohen asks West‘s close friend Jesse Solomon, “What’s going through your mind?”

“I feel like I’m losing a brother,” Jesse said through tears, referring to West. “I hope you can somehow improve and prove us wrong. But it doesn’t look good.”

Amanda‘s ex-husband Kyle Cooke also addresses West, telling him, “I thought I knew you, man. I’ve been going back and forth feeling concerned and betrayed.”

The trailer ends with Amanda getting visibly upset and subsequently walking off the stage, but when West doesn’t get up to console her, he gets attacked by his castmates.

“West are you going to go after her?” Mia Calabrese asks, before Ciara tells him, “You should go after your girl.”

After West still doesn’t go after Amanda, a heated Lindsay Hubbard, exclaims, “Get up and go after her, West!”

If you didn’t see, several Summer House stars will be appearing on the new spinoff series In The City.

The three-part Summer House reunion begins on Bravo Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

Posted To:amanda batula Bailey Taylor Ben Waddell Bravo Carl Radke Ciara Miller Dara Levitan Jesse Solomon KJ Dillard Kyle Cooke Levi Sebree Lindsay Hubbard Mia Calabrese Summer House Trailer West Wilson