‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Spencer House Lands Role in Buzzy FX Pilot ‘Very Young Frankenstein’ from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Team

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Tell Me Lies star Spencer House has landed a coveted role in the upcoming FX series Very Young Frankenstein.

On Monday (May 18), FX announced it was picking up the pilot based on Mel Brooks‘ 1974 classic film Young Frankenstein.

The pick-up isn’t surprising when you check out the show’s pedigree: it’s from the team behind What We Do in the Shadows, including Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Stefani Robinson, per Deadline.

Spencer is in the pilot episode alongside Zach Galifianakis, Nikki Crawford, Kumail Nanjiani, Dolly Wells, and Cary Elwes. The episode was written by Robinson and directed by Waititi.

“Very Young Frankenstein blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment.

He continued, “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.”

Very Young Frankenstein is one of four pilots that FX has picked up and ordered to series in the past year. The others include a Snowfall spinoff; a family drama called Seven Sisters starring Elizabeth Olsen, J. Smith-Cameron, and Cristin Milioti; and a show called Disinherited from Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould that will star Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen.

Earlier this month, FX announced one of its most popular and acclaimed shows is ending with its upcoming season.

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