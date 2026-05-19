The Jonas Brothers Launch Their Own Podcast, ‘Hey Jonas!’: Watch the Trailer

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The Jonas Brothers are launching a podcast together.

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are launching Hey Jonas! on Wednesday (May 20), a video podcast in partnership with iHeartPodcasts.

Here’s a synopsis, via iHeart:

“Known for their chart-topping hits and devoted fanbase, the brothers’ new podcast will give fans an inside look at the chaos, laughs and real-life moments of brotherhood through candid, unfiltered conversations about family, touring, personal moments fans rarely see and everything in between. Along the way, Kevin, Joe and Nick will be joined by people who know them best, from family members, close friends and longtime confidantes. More personal, more playful and more Jonas than ever, this series will bring fans closer to the brothers in a whole new way.”

Lsteners can dial in to 1-84-HEY-JONAS (1-844-395-6627) to “ask questions and hear from the brothers directly on everything from personal dilemmas to hot topics.”

There will also be bonus episodes and exclusive interviews, offering even more behind-the-scenes access.

Watch the trailer…

Find out why Kevin Jonas said he didn’t sing on previous Jonas Brothers albums.

Posted To:Joe Jonas Jonas Brothers Kevin Jonas Nick Jonas Podcast Podcasts