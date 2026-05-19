‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Movie Reviews Revealed as Pedro Pascal Wraps Press Tour with Tokyo Stop

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Pedro Pascal has wrapped the press tour for his movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, just day ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

The 51-year-old actor was joined by director Jon Favreau and a Grogu robot while attending the Japan premiere on Tuesday (May 19) at Grand Cinema Sunshine in Tokyo, Jpaan.

Pedro reprises his role from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, starring alongside Sigourney Weaver.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

The reviews for the movie are in and the average critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a 60% based on 103 reviews, as of May 19.

The only Star Wars movies with lower ratings are 1999’s The Phantom Menace at 54% and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker with 51%.

Read some of the reviews below:

New York Post: 3 out of 4 stars – “This is a very different kind of “Star Wars” movie — an elongated and beefed-up episode of television that aims neither to be part of a broader saga nor expound on one.”

AV Club: B – “Indeed, The Mandalorian & Grogu is almost aggressively anti-thematic, preferring to keep even its most obvious parenting metaphors muted and largely unexplored. The movie wants to show you a good time, and it does. Some of its creatures even have some semblance of soul.”

IndieWire: C+ – “Inessential and inoffensive, frequently adorable and fun for the whole family, Jon Favreau’s film feels like three good-enough TV episodes smushed together.”

Associated Press: 2 out of 4 stars – “It’s been nearly seven years since there was a new “Star Wars” movie released in theaters and there are lots of ways to do it. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” a disjointed off-ramp that lacks the scale and ambition of its sisters, fails the task. As the Mandalorians might say, this is not the way.”

The Time UK: 1 out of 5 stars – “Would someone please put Star Wars out of its misery? It’s an ailing pop cultural mutant, unrecognisable from the chirpy fable that George Lucas revealed to the world in 1977.”

Check out more premiere photos below!

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