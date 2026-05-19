Tom Hanks Supports Wife Rita Wilson’s New Broadway Project ‘Celebrity Autobiography’ at Opening Night Performance!

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Rita Wilson just launched her new Broadway project with support from her husband, Tom Hanks!

Tom stepped out on the red carpet for the opening night of the new comedy play Celebrity Autobiography on Monday night (May 18) at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Rita is the lead producer on the project and she also appeared in the opening night cast alongside Gayle King, Nia Vardalos, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, and many more.

Celebrity Autobiography, which features a rotating cast of stars that changes for every performance, is now running through August 16.

Celebrity Autobiography is the international hit comedy sensation featuring a constantly-expanding rotating cast of today’s celebrities from TV, film and stage, sports, and, yes, even politics, acting out OTHER celebrities’ unintentionally hilarious autobiographies live on Broadway. It’s “A merry compendium of the witlessness of the rich and famous” says The New York Times, and audiences agree, “We couldn’t make this stuff up!” In addition to solo excerpts…the show combines passages from various autobiographies to create unforgettable ensemble “mash ups” that ping pong into riotously funny “he said, she said” scenarios…famous love triangles…and wildly different takes on the same experience.

See the lineup and gets tickets now!

Check out more photos in the gallery, including opening night guest Bryan Cranston with wife Robin Dearden!

Posted To:Broadway Bryan Cranston Gayle King Nia Vardalos Rita Wilson Tom Hanks