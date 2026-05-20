Elizabeth Olsen & Husband Robbie Arnett Run Errands in Bel-Air

Credit: Backgrid USA

Elizabeth Olsen is stepping out for the day.

The 37-year-old WandaVision actress and her husband Robbie Arnett spent their Monday afternoon (May 18) running a few errands around Bel-Air, Calif.

For their outing, Elizabeth wore a gray sweater paired with tan lounge pants while the 34-year-old musician sported an unbuttoned shirt with colorful elephants on it over a white T-shirt paired with black pants.

If you didn’t know, Elizabeth and Robbie, of the band Milo Greene, got engaged in July 2019 after three years of dating. They secretly eloped that same year. The two have stayed relatively private about their relationship, but in an interview from October 2025, Elizabeth shared some very rare comments about their marriage.

Back in December 2025, Hulu officially picked up Elizabeth and Cristin Milioti‘s upcoming series Seven Sisters! The upcoming series will tell the story of “a large, tight-knit family that begins to unravel when one sister, Adrienne (Olsen), starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets,” per Deadline.

Find out who will be playing Elizabeth‘s husband in the series.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett running errands in Bel-Air…

Posted To:Candid Photos Elizabeth Olsen Robbie Arnett