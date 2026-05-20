Fran Drescher Reveals One Rule She Has for Gay Ex-Husband Peter Marc Jacobson

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Fran Drescher is sharing some insight into her relationship with ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson.

If you didn’t know, the 68-year-old The Nanny star was married to Peter, also 68, for 21 years before divorcing in 1999. Despite their split, and Peter coming out as gay, the two have remained extremely close.

While dishing on a recent vacation she took with Peter, Fran revealed to People the one rule she has for him.

“He’s my gay ex-husband. He’s my best friend and he’s always around,” Fran said. “But we try and make sure that he’s not too much of a c–kblock.”

When asked if she thinks having Peter around on vacations with her keeps other men from coming up and flirting with her, Fran said, “That might have been, but for the most part, everybody knows who he is.”

While they were married, Fran and Peter co-created the beloved sitcom The Nanny, which ran from 1993 to 1999, the same year they got divorced. Two years later, Peter came out as gay.

They continued working together, including co-creating the sitcom Happily Divorced, which was based on their real-life experience.

“He’s my life partner. He’s my work partner,” Fran added of Peter.

While discussing her love life in an interview last year, Fran revealed that she has “a little rotation” of “friends with benefits.” Find out more!

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