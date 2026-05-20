Netflix Debuts ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Season 3 First Look Photos

Credit: Netflix

Get ready for the return of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!

On Tuesday (May 19), Netflix debuted the first look photos for the upcoming third season of the fan-favorite reality series, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, set to be released on the streaming service next month.

Here’s the synopsis for the new season: “From Emmy Award–winning director Greg Whiteley, the fan-favorite series returns for Season 3 and the stakes have never been higher. This season follows the 2025–26 squad from high-pressure auditions and training camp all the way through the NFL season, continuing to offer candid, behind-the-scenes access to one of sports’ most iconic teams.”

“With thirty veterans returning to auditions, only six coveted spots remain for hopeful newcomers, raising the bar for talent. As the DCC’s global profile grows, the women at the center of it must handle a new level of attention. With incredible opportunities—the first DCC tour, marquee appearances, and growing social media platforms—comes heightened scrutiny and demand for perfection. Against the backdrop of stadium performances and viral moments, the team leans on each other to navigate the spotlight and define their DCC legacies.”

Senior director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell are back at the helm, guiding the newly formed 2025 squad through auditions, training camp, and the high stakes of the actual football season

All seven episodes of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3 hit Netflix on June 16. Stay tuned for the trailer!

Find out which shows are being renewed and which ones are ending on Netflix in 2026.

Posted To:Americas Sweethearts Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dallas Cowboys Kelli Finglass Netflix Television