Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, & More Step Out for ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2 Premiere in L.A.

Credit: Getty

Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are hitting the red carpet!

The co-stars along with Will Forte and Marco Calvani for The Four Seasons season 2 premiere on Tuesday (May 19) held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen.

Also in attendance was Tina‘s husband Jeff Richmond, Will‘s wife Olivia Modling, Marco‘s husband Marco Pigossi, and Erika‘s partner Kyle Selig.

Here’s the synopsis for season 2: “Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy.”

It continues, “With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons remains a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to long-term relationships, while continuing to explore the highs, lows, and humor of enduring friendships and love.”

Season 2 of The Four Seasons hits Netflix on May 28. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Tina is wearing an outfit by LEIN with three brooches by Toni + Chloë Goutal.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Colman Domingo Erika Henningsen Event Photos Jeff Richmond Kyle Selig Marco Calvani Marco Pigossi Olivia Modling The Four Seasons Tina Fey Will Forte