All 16 Real-Life Hallmark Channel Couples Who Are Together Today, Including 3 Who Welcomed Kids in 2026

Oct 23, 2026 10 min read
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Hallmark Channel's real-life couples
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The 2026 Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel has officially begun and fans will be falling in love with their favorite actors all over again. Did you know that some of those actors have fallen in love in real life?

There are more than a dozen couples right now with real-life Hallmark actors, including multiple couples who all welcomed babies this year. One couple even just got married recently.

The network is known as being “where love happens” for a reason. And it’s not just co-stars. At least one Hallmark actress fell in love with some who works behind-the-scenes.

Sadly, several couples have since split, including one recently confirmed breakup.

Just Jared has compiled a list of all these real-life couples who found love on screen and off through Hallmark Channel movies.

Check out the slideshow of all the real-life couples featured on Hallmark Channel…

Hunter King & Chris Copier

CURRENT STATUS: Married!

While Hunter and Chris didn’t meet on the set of a Hallmark movie, they have worked together on one already. They first met back in early 2022 on the set of the indie movie Give Me Your Eyes. She starred in the film and he was the first assistant director. They started dating over a year later and have already worked together on several more projects, including the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. They also just wrapped on yet another film together!

The couple got engaged in October 2024 and celebrated their legal wedding in February 2026. Hunter and Chris got married in a fun, Medieval Times-themed ceremony on Valentine’s Day ahead of their planned destination wedding in the summer.

The couple later had their official wedding ceremony in Italy in June 2026.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace

CURRENT STATUS: Married after doing multiple projects together, now parents!!

Kevin and Kayla met on the set of When Calls The Heart, which they both joined in season six.

They’ve starred in two Hallmark movies together, Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

Kevin and Kayla became engaged around Christmas in 2022 and they confirmed their marriage in September 2024. They announced in November 2025 that they’re expecting their first child together!

They announced the arrival of their baby on Mother’s Day 2026. “Mother. The newest part of me that became the best part of me the second we met. Motherhood has been the greatest joy of my life. Happy Mother’s Day,” Kayla captioned a joint post with Kevin, featuring a photo of the baby’s tiny fingers wrapped around their fingers.

Keep scrolling to see more of the real-life couples…

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