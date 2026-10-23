Are Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Feuding? Rumored Tension Over ‘Citizen Kim’ Book Explained

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Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton‘s relationship goes back 20 years, but there has been some alleged tension between the two in recent times.

Jonathan Van Meter, author of the upcoming book, “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future,” revealed that Paris turned down an interview for the book, while several of those close to Kim did participate.

What happened when Paris Hilton turned it down?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan said that Kim was upset that Paris turned down the interview.

“Late in the process, I told Kim I should talk to her. Kim checked and said Paris agreed, but I had to go through her publicist. That was unusual: With everybody else, Kim just sent a text,” he said. “I sent questions, connected with Paris’ assistant, and then the interview was canceled 17 times over about four months.”

“Eventually I thought the cancellations were more interesting than whatever she’d tell me,” Jonathan continued. “Kim was so mad when I told her. It seemed to stir up some ancient irritation between them. The creation turning on the creator.”

However, a source close to Paris says that what went down was a little more nuanced, and countered the claim that Kim was mad.

What the Paris Hilton source said about the alleged tension

While a rep for Paris did not respond for comment, another source for the socialite spoke out with what really happened with the interview opportunity.

“An old assistant at Paris’s company was coordinating the interview, and it seems to have gotten lost in the shuffle of Paris’s incredibly hectic schedule,” the source told People. “As you can imagine, she has a lot of projects happening at once and is constantly traveling, so coordinating interviews can sometimes be a challenge.”

“Kim is not mad. In fact, she and Paris are both involved in each other’s upcoming projects and continue to always support one another,” they added.

The upcoming “Citizen Kim” book by Jonathan Van Meter will be released on Tuesday (October 27). You can pre-order your copy on Amazon now!

Per the synopsis, the book draws “on hundreds of hours of interviews with Kim and dozens of her closest friends, family members, and associates, the book is a symphonic portrait of a woman who comes sharply into focus as the major cultural currents of the past four decades—fame, technology, beauty, capital, family—take shape around her. Cutting through years of self-narration and relentless scrutiny, Jonathan Van Meter reveals a fascinating figure who has repeatedly transformed pressure and trauma into momentum. Equal parts cultural history, high-fashion chronicle, and intimate family study, Citizen Kim is a dazzling, whip-smart exploration of one of the most influential—and misunderstood—celebrities of our time, and the world that made her superstardom possible.”

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Posted To:Kim Kardashian Paris Hilton