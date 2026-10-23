Benito Skinner & Owen Thiele Tease ‘Overcompensating’ Season 2, Including a Hook Up Fans Have Been Waiting For

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Benito Skinner and Owen Thiele are teasing the upcoming second season of their show Overcompensating!

The 32-year-old internet personality created the Prime Video series based on his own college experience.

Benito stars as Benny in the comedy, while Owen plays George, a gay student who works as a cashier at a store on campus that Benny meets.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Owen‘s podcast In Your Dreams, the two dished on some details of what’s to come in the second season, including a hookup between two characters.

Benito Skinner reveals Benny and Miles hook up in season two

While talking about filming season two, Benito and Owen talked about having fun on set when the former revealed their characters hook up.

“I was half naked. I wear like 12 jock straps this season,” Benito said when talking about a time when Owen came into the makeup trailer.

“I will say one thing, because I just think it’s like fun and I’m like it’s coming, and I can’t hold things anymore,” he continued. “Benny does hook up with Miles in season 2. You will see that.”

Rish Shah stars as Miles, who is Benny’s crush and frat brother, and in season one, the two had a will they-won’t they going on, leading to fans anticipating something going on between them.

Benito also revealed that Owen‘s George is “a much bigger character” in season two!

Benito Skinner reveals he wanted an Adults crossover in season two

Earlier in the podcast, Benito also revealed that he wanted some of Owen‘s Adults co-stars to appear in Overcompensating season two.

“I will say, I wish I could describe the scene more, but in season two there was going to be a thing where we were going to have the girls in that scene,” he teased. “There’s like a scene in the gay bar and these girls walk out of the stall, like two different stalls, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’d be so funny.'”

Benito is referring to Owen‘s Adults co-stars Amita Rao and Lucy Freyer.

“But I needed them to get a break,” he added. “They had just finished shooting [Adults season two]. I’m like, ‘Go home, girls. Go home and pick your feet up, take a little.”

He then added that another reason they couldn’t do it was budget.

“Also, sometimes you can’t afford things and that’s what no one tells you.”

There is no release date for Overcompensating season two at the time of this post. Stay tuned for more!

In the meantime, find out which cast members are returning and who’s joining the cast!

Posted To:Benito Skinner Overcompensating Owen Thiele Prime Video Television