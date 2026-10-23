Best U.S. States to Live In for 2026, Ranked from Worst to Best

Oct 23, 2026 3 min read
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If you’re looking to move in 2026, you should make sure to think about the best place to be living right now. Let’s take a look at the best U.S. states!

U.S. News & World Report has been publishing rankings every year for a very long time and considers 71 different metrics to determine those rankings.

Here’s a breakdown of the rankings through eight different categories: 15.79% is education, 15.51% is health care, 12.88% is economy, 12.74% is infrastructure, 12.2% is opportunity, 12.19% is fiscal stability, 9.69% is natural environment, and 9.01% is crime and corrections.

So, where does your state fall in the ranking?

Browse through the slideshow to see the best states to live in…

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