Bravo Renews ‘Southern Hospitality,’ ‘In the City,’ & ‘Next Gen NYC,’ Announces New Spinoff Series

Credit: Bravo

Bravo just announced renewals for three of their hit television shows!

We’re breaking down the news here.

In the City – Renewed!

In the City, the Summer House spinoff show, will be back for another season.

Variety reports that it’s already filming and Amanda Batula will not be returning. It’s assumed that Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard will be back.

Next Gen NYC – Renewed!

Next Gen NYC will be getting a third season, and Variety also noted that Gia Giudice and Ava Dash are assumed to be returning. No cast was officially announced at this time.

Southern Hospitality – Renewed!

Southern Hospitality will be back for a fifth season after wrapping up season four earlier this year!

While no cast has been confirmed, Bravo Fan Fest will see the following stars on the lineup: Joe Bradley, Maddi Reese, Michols Peña, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter and TJ Dinch.

Two New Spinoff Shows Announced!

Bravo announced its first ever scripted microdrama – Charmed by a Southern Monster – starring Craig Conover as Hunter Caldwell and Nicole Mattox as Maeve Marchant.

The show launched on November 9 on the Peacock mobile app.

Here’s the synopsis: The story follows Maeve, a brilliant corporate fixer sent to convince and seduce Hunter, a rumored murderer, into selling his family’s estate. But when she discovers that the town’s most feared man may actually be its most misunderstood, and the only person who can protect her from her dangerous ex-boyfriend, Maeve becomes entangled in Hunter’s world. As family secrets and a billion-dollar development deal threaten to unravel their growing connection, she must confront her past and decide how much she’s willing to risk for love.

Bravo also announced a spinoff titled Next Gen Atlanta.

Here’s the synopsis: In a city where hip-hop, sports and entertainment shape the social scene, “Next Gen Atlanta” follows a new generation of rising personalities making their mark. Some have famous ties, while others are building their reputations from the ground up, but all have big dreams and plenty to prove as they juggle careers, friendships and family dynamics.

See Bravo‘s full renewal and cancellation lineup.

Posted To:Bravo In the City Next Gen NYC Southern Hospitality Television