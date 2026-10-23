Callum Turner Spends Time with Wife Dua Lipa Ahead of Rumored James Bond Screen Test

Credit: Getty Images

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were photographed out and about two times this week in New York City…as his name has been making lots of headlines.

The superstar married couple were first seen on Wednesday (October 21) holding hands while walking their pup.

Later that day, Callum was seen leading the way out of a restaurant, where they were seen with his mom Rosemary.

By the way, you may have seen Callum‘s name in the news a lot this week!

Callum Turner Might Have a Big James Bond Audition Coming Up!

He’s reportedly one of four men screen testing to be the next 007! The search for the next Bond has been a process, with numerous stars being linked over the past few years. Daniel Craig last played the iconic role back in 2021.

This is all just based on rumors and reports, and nothing is official until Amazon MGM makes a statement.

Find out who else is reportedly in the running to be the next Bond, plus who is officially out of the running.

Posted To:Callum Turner Candid Photos Dua Lipa