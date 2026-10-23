Callum Turner Spends Time with Wife Dua Lipa Ahead of Rumored James Bond Screen Test

Oct 23, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend the "Rosebush Pruning" premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 14, 2026 in Berlin, Germany
Credit: Getty Images

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were photographed out and about two times this week in New York City…as his name has been making lots of headlines.

The superstar married couple were first seen on Wednesday (October 21) holding hands while walking their pup.

Dua Lipa and Callum TUrner hold hands while walking their dog on a walk in NYC

Later that day, Callum was seen leading the way out of a restaurant, where they were seen with his mom Rosemary.

By the way, you may have seen Callum‘s name in the news a lot this week!

Callum Turner leads Dua Lipa and his mom out of a restaurant in NYC at nighttime

Callum Turner Might Have a Big James Bond Audition Coming Up!

He’s reportedly one of four men screen testing to be the next 007! The search for the next Bond has been a process, with numerous stars being linked over the past few years. Daniel Craig last played the iconic role back in 2021.

This is all just based on rumors and reports, and nothing is official until Amazon MGM makes a statement.

Find out who else is reportedly in the running to be the next Bond, plus who is officially out of the running.

Callum Turner leads Dua Lipa and his mom out of a restaurant in NYC at nighttime
Dua Lipa and Callum TUrner hold hands while walking their dog on a walk in NYC
Callum Turner leads Dua Lipa and his mom out of a restaurant in NYC at nighttime

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand

Jennifer Lawrence just announced the launch of her new haircare brand Mes, and in promotion of the new line, she […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. Noah Wyle in front of the People logo for his Sexiest Man Alive cover
    Noah Wyle

    People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!
  3. Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets forward basketball player Kris Humphries arrive on the red carpet of the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right
  4. Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
    Camille Grammer

    Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday