Does Catherine Laga’aia Really Sing in ‘Moana’ Live Action? All About Her Voice!

Oct 23, 2026 2 min read
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Catherine Laga'aia in Moana
Credit: Disney

Catherine Laga’aia is the newcomer who landed the role of Moana in the live-action remake of Disney’s Moana and she sings the role beautifully.

The 19-year-old actress, who goes by the nickname Katie, was just 17 when she filmed the movie. She actually just landed another major project with Disney!

Fans who are watching the movie might be wondering if that’s actually Catherine performing the singing voice or if she’s lip-syncing to someone else.

Catherine Laga’aia does her own singing in Moana!

Catherine indeed performs the singing voice for Moana.

In an interview with People, she opened up about recording to end credits song “Along the Way.”

“When I recorded [it], Auli’i [Cravalho] and Dwayne [Johnson] both hadn’t recorded it yet. So I was listening to the demo tracks in my ears. But the idea that they would hear me sing was very, very nerve-wracking, but also really, really exciting,” she said.

Catherine was chosen for the role of Moana after thousands of girls submitted audition tapes. She has been told to make the role her own.

“Everyone’s advice was just that it’s going to be something different,” she said. “So there’s no way to match that. You have to do something different. Embracing that and stepping into that with as much ambition and imagination as you can was the best route for us making a live-action [remake].”

Listen to Catherine sing “How Far I’ll Go” below!

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