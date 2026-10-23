‘H3 Podcast’ Host Ethan Klein Responds to Wife Hila Klein’s Cheating Allegations, Gives Update On Status of Podcast After Crew Cuts Ties with Him

Credit: Getty

Ethan Klein is speaking out following the fallout from his alleged affair.

The 41-year-old H3 Podcast host’s wife Hila Klein shared late Thursday night (October 22) that her husband has been having an affair for months and she has since separated from him.

Since then, the podcast crew has also cut ties with him, saying they are standing with Hila and all agreed to no longer work with Ethan.

Ethan Klein breaks silence on affair and separation

On Friday afternoon (October 23), Ethan took to his Instagram story to speak out and address everything.

“I know a lot of people are understandably looking for a comment from me, but I ask that you please respect my family’s privacy and do not contact them looking for me or asking for their comments,” he wrote in white wording on a black background. “They have nothing to do with this and share in your outrage and disappointment. Thank you.”

He then later returned to share an update on his businesses, including the podcast after the crew came out to say they would no longer work with him.

“One final comment: I am working with Hila to urgently remove my ownership and financial stakes in any podcasts, Teddy Fresh, Teddy Glow or any join venture that I would profit from. All of your support will go directly to Hila and the crew,” Ethan said. “I do this in hope that people can still support Hila and the Crew without the concern of enriching me.”

“I know the crew will make an awesome show, they are packed to the brim with the most talented, creative, hilarious and all around great people,” he concluded.

What Hila Klein initially shared about her husband

“I am living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies. Here is the truth,” Hila wrote in her Instagram statement.

She then went to share how she initially confronted him about the concerns she had, but he dismissed them at first. Hila then kept pressing and he eventually admitted to an affair lasting more than six months.

“I am in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak,” she wrote.

She said her priority right now is taking care of herself and her children, one day at a time.

Ethan and Hila married in October of 2012, and share three sons: Theodore, 7, Bruce, 4, and Sunny, 2.

The couple built a major following through their YouTube channel, h3h3Productions, and their long-running podcast.

Amid the cheating scandal, a past clip resurfaced where Ethan talked about an alleged cheater.

Posted To:Ethan Klein H3 Podcast Hila Klein Influencers youtube