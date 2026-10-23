Is Ashley Newbrough Married? What to Know About the ‘Winter Wonderlanes’ Star’s Love Life

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Ashley Newbrough is back on Hallmark in Winter Wonderlanes, a new holiday movie about a woman returning home and reconnecting with her high school boyfriend. The second-chance romance may have viewers wondering about Ashley’s relationship status off screen, too.

Is Ashley Newbrough married or dating anyone?

Ashley has not publicly confirmed that she is married or announced a current partner. She was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Matt Shively, but their current relationship status is unknown.

What we know about Ashley Newbrough and Matt Shively

Ashley and Matt shared glimpses of their relationship on social media and appeared together at public events in the past. But they haven’t shared any photos together on Instagram recently, leading to some believe they have split.

They have kept a lower profile in more recent years, and neither has publicly clarified whether they are still together or have separated. In December 2019, they were spotted at a beach alongside Sarah Hyland and her now-husband Wells Adam.

Matt is known for roles in TV series including True Jackson, VP, The Real O’Neals and Lopez vs. Lopez. Ashley is best known for playing Sage Baker on The CW’s Privileged and for her roles in Hallmark and Lifetime movies.

What is Winter Wonderlanes about?

In Winter Wonderlanes, Ashley plays Audrey Bell, a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving and learns her late grandfather’s bowling alley is set to be sold. She stays to revive the alley’s youth bowling tournament and teams up with Jason Miller, a local reporter and her former high school boyfriend. As they work together, old feelings resurface, while Audrey weighs whether to leave again or put down roots.

The movie also stars Franco Lo Presti as Jason. Winter Wonderlanes premieres Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel and will stream the next day on Hallmark+. Here’s what to know about how to watch it!

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