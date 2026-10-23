Is There a ‘Klara and the Sun’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Credit: Sony Pictures

Klara and the Sun is out in theaters now!

The new dramedy from director Taika Waititi, who also wrote the film with Dahvi Waller, is based on the book of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Jenna Ortega leads the cast as an AI friend, and her co-stars include Amy Adams, Aran Murphy, Mia Tharia, Steve Buscemi, and Natasha Lyonne.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What is Klara and the Sun about?

Klara and the Sun introduces audiences to Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend who wants nothing more than to find the perfect home. When Klara meets Josie (Tharia), each immediately senses a kindred spirit in the other. Josie has a fraught relationship with her mother (Adams) and they’ve suffered great loss, but Klara’s innocent wonder and unwavering loyalty begin to heal the family and bring light to Josie’s complicated world.

What’s after the credits during Klara and the Sun?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Klara and the Sun, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Of course, sitting through the credits will give you the opportunity to see the names of everyone involved in the making of the movie.

How long is Klara and the Sun?

Klara and the Sun has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes, and is rated PG-13.

Is Klara and the Sun streaming?

No, Klara and the Sun is not currently available to stream.

The movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning October 23. A streaming date has not been announced, but it will likely drop on Netflix in about four months under their pay-one window agreement.

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