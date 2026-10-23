Joan Smalls Seemingly Confirms Candice Swanepoel Friendship Breakup, References ‘Summer House’ Amid Unverified Tom Brady Rumor

Credit: Getty Images

Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel both just walked in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and now there are rumors that they are not friends anymore.

Some comments were allegedly made from Joan‘s account where she apparently said, “I’m not friends with backstabbers” and “There is no girl code with some people.”

Joan Smalls Saw Just Jared’s Instagram Post, and Seemingly Confirmed the Drama

It seems as if Joan Smalls is seemingly confirming a friendship feud between her and the 38-year-old South African model.

On our Instagram post on the topic, Joan wrote, “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE ! That’ll explain everything.”

We are taking this to be a reference to Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula‘s drama on the hit Bravo TV series Summer House.

Earlier this year, after weeks of rumors and speculation, Amanda and cast member West Wilson finally came clean about their relationship. The relationship revelation came as a huge shock for fans, and cast members, as West previously had a fling with Ciara, who had been a close friend of Amanda‘s for years.

Joan Smalls Also Wrote a Message on Just Jared’s Instagram About the Drug Rumor

Another Instagram user commented, “I read the alleged feud is over a drug addiction, she was trying to get the other help and that ultimately ended their friendship,” implying it was Joan.

Joan then responded, “when it comes to a black/latin woman they always come for drug substance abuse. And this is harming. Meanwhile the real user of medications without a prescription from a different country is ilegal. Please don’t make me talk…”

Is Tom Brady Involved in the Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel Drama?

According to a DeuxMoi tipster, Tom Brady might be at the center of this – but that remains entirely unverified.

If you aren’t following, Candice and Joan are both longtime Victoria’s Secret models. Someone else who used to model for the brand? Tom‘s ex Gisele Bundchen.

DeuxMoi reported, “According to one tip, Joan and Tom allegedly dated on and off for approximately a year. During that time, Candice reportedly expressed concern about the relationship out of respect for Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and cautioned Joan to be careful. The tipster claims that after Joan and Tom’s relationship ended, Candice became romantically involved with Brady herself.”

Stay tuned as we learn more.

Posted To:Candice Swanepoel Joan Smalls Tom Brady victorias secret fashion show