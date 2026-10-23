Kate Gosselin’s Alleged Former Employee Claims She Witnessed Abuse of Son Collin

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A woman named Ashley has come forward and claimed she used to work for Kate Gosselin as a house cleaner and substitute nanny.

The now 42-year-old claims she witnessed Jon and Kate‘s son Collin being abused, and claims she reported it. Collin has famously been estranged from his mother and most of his siblings.

Ashley alleged to People, “She very much outwardly treated Collin different. She 110 percent abused Collin. It’s hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it. I saw her grab Collin many, many times.”

“She wouldn’t let the kids do anything,” she continues. “There was never toys out. There was never things out. They couldn’t live.”

About how Kate treated her kids, Ashley claimed: “It was not loving. She very much made it known who was a favorite, who wasn’t, who’s annoying. Someone would come and pick the dog up for grooming, but she treated her kids basically worse than animals.”

She claims she one time found a plastic spoon somewhere it was not supposed to be, and she alleged: “instantly, I’m pretty sure it was Alexis who said, ‘Oh, that’s the spoon mommy uses when she gets mad.’”

“I was like, “Oh, okay. I can’t work here anymore. This really is as bad as I think it is.’ That red spoon has haunted me for a long time.”

She continued, “The house was to look unlived-in at all times. She would have weekly chores, biweekly chores, and they would include having a toothpick and going around the edges of the fridge.”

“I used to think, like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to have this someday.’ Now, I have my nice little house, and I have my canvas pictures of my family up on my walls. But I promised my house would never look unlived-in like Kate’s,” she added.

She says she reported this behavior to Children and Youth Services.

Ashley alleges, “She did all the time. All the time. She’d rip him right out of his chair in the kitchen.”

She claimed, “I ended up getting sick because I started taking it home with me, because I didn’t have my own kids and I didn’t understand how somebody could be so nasty, downright evil and nasty to their own kids.”

She added, “I want to use this opportunity to not only back Collin that his mom was psychologically abusive to him, not to mention the physical.”

In 2023, Collin gave a bombshell interview about his estrangement from Kate, her allegedly putting him in an institution before she lost custody of him, when their relationship deteriorated, if he’d reconcile with her, and so much more.

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