Kim Kardashian Considered Dropping Out of ‘The Fifth Wheel’ After ‘All’s Fair’ Backlash

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Kim Kardashian felt such intense pressure amid criticism of her Hulu series All’s Fair that she thought about dropping out of an upcoming movie.

The 46-year-old reality star revealed in a new episode of The Kardashians that she considered exiting her film The Fifth Wheel from director Eva Longoria after the intense criticism she received over her performance as Allura Grant in All’s Fair season 1.

See photos of Kim dressed as a Vegas showgirl filming a wild escape scene with Will Ferrell!

Kim Kardashian admits she felt “insecure” after the All’s Fair criticism

“I think coming off of such criticism for All’s Fair, I got insecure,” Kim said in one of her confessional appearances (via People). “I was like, ‘Do they want [me] out of the movie? Are they so nervous, do they maybe not want to attach [my name] to the movie?’ “

“I was like, ‘I totally understand, I’ll fully back out, don’t worry.’ I also wanna be respectful, like maybe that is the right thing to do,” she continued. “I just wouldn’t want people to feel like, ‘Ugh, we have to work with this one… Buckle up, we’re gonna get the worst critics in the world.’”

The criticism made her work harder

The SKIMS founder also revealed the critics have encouraged her to work even harder on The Fifth Wheel.

“So, I was like, if I suck in this, then it’s over for me,” Kim continued.

However, she also shared that she had a great time working on the movie, which also stars Brenda Song, Nikki Glaser, and Fortune Feimster.

Kim previously clapped back at All’s Fair critics

Kim previously responded to critics in November after the show came out. She made a sarcastic comment in one of her social media posts, asking if fans had “tune in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year.”

Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson also publicly reacted to the negative reviews.

The show scored a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics at first, thought it later climbed to 6%. Audiences had a more favorable opinion of the show, as it managed to get 65% on the Popcornmeter.

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