‘Law & Order: SVU’ to Bring Back Another Former Star In Upcoming Season 28 Episode

Oct 23, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Mariska Hargitay featured on Law & Order: SVU key art
Credit: NBC

Another familiar face is returning to Law & Order: SVU!

The long-running NBC primetime drama, starring Mariska Hargitay, premiered it’s 28th season earlier this month.

So far this year, it has been revealed that NBA champion Jalen Brunson will guest star on an upcoming episode, and Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his role.

Now, we have learned of another former star who is set to make a comeback later this season.

Stephanie March attends 35th Gotham Film Awards

Stephanie March returns as Alexandra Cabot!

According to The Wrap, Stephanie March will make her return to the series as Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot in the upcoming ninth episode of season 28.

Stephanie first made her debut on the procedural in season two when she joined as a series regular in the role. She went on to star for three seasons, before taking a reduced role in season five, only being credited in the first four episodes. She has since made guest appearances in seasons six and 19, and recurring in seasons ten, 11, and 13.

The actress also led the spinoff Conviction, where she played Alexandra for one season.

Her upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU is set to air on December 3rd.

More recently, Stephanie appeared in the movie Origin, and in the TV shows Naomi and Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Photo of the London skyline
crime

Anonymous Celebrity Attempting to Keep Name Out of Press Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Claims He’s Suicidal

Lawyers for a celebrity are asking a UK court to keep his name out of the press. He’s being referred […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand
  3. A medium close-up of Demi Lovato at the Camp Rock 3 premiere. She's wearing a satin brown low-cut sleeveless top. Her dark brown hair is straightened and down.
    Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Says She’s Fine After Possible Allergic Reaction Leads to Hospital Visit
  4. Savannah Chrisley attends Special Forces premiere
    Jason Galanis

    Savannah Chrisley’s ‘Much Older’ Mystery Fiancé Identified After Engagement & Pregnancy News