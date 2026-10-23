‘Law & Order: SVU’ to Bring Back Another Former Star In Upcoming Season 28 Episode

Credit: NBC

Another familiar face is returning to Law & Order: SVU!

The long-running NBC primetime drama, starring Mariska Hargitay, premiered it’s 28th season earlier this month.

So far this year, it has been revealed that NBA champion Jalen Brunson will guest star on an upcoming episode, and Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his role.

Now, we have learned of another former star who is set to make a comeback later this season.

Stephanie March returns as Alexandra Cabot!

According to The Wrap, Stephanie March will make her return to the series as Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot in the upcoming ninth episode of season 28.

Stephanie first made her debut on the procedural in season two when she joined as a series regular in the role. She went on to star for three seasons, before taking a reduced role in season five, only being credited in the first four episodes. She has since made guest appearances in seasons six and 19, and recurring in seasons ten, 11, and 13.

The actress also led the spinoff Conviction, where she played Alexandra for one season.

Her upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU is set to air on December 3rd.

More recently, Stephanie appeared in the movie Origin, and in the TV shows Naomi and Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

Posted To:Casting Law & Order: SVU NBC Stephanie March Television