‘Magic’ Lyrics: Hailee Steinfeld Surprise Releases New The Cars Cover for ‘Hexed’ Movie – Listen Now!

Credit: Getty, Disney

Hailee Steinfeld is back with new music!

The 29-year-old actress just released a newly recorded version of The Cars‘ hit “Magic” for her upcoming animated film, Hexed.

“I’m so proud of this record & all that went into making it,” Hailee shared on her Instagram story on Friday (October 23).

“Magic” will be featured on the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios film’s soundtrack, which will be out on November 20th.

The song was originally released by The Cars on their fifth studio album, Heartbeat City, in 1984. It was written by one of the band’s lead singers, Ric Ocasek.

This marks Hailee‘s first music release of 2026. Her last song, “Dangerous,” came out in April 2025 and was also for a movie she starred in, Sinners. Prior to that, she released a single, “SunKissing,” in 2023.

Earlier this year, the new mom revealed she had no plans to make music, so “Magic” is a nice surprise!

What is Hexed about?

Hexed is the latest original animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Here’s the official synopsis: an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Also in the voice cast are Walton Goggins, Jodie Foster, Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman, and Stephen Fry.

Hexed will be released in theaters on November 25th. Watch the trailer above!

Check out Hailee Steinfeld’s new cover of “Magic” above, and keep reading below for the full lyrics…

Posted To:First Listen Hailee Steinfeld Lyrics Music