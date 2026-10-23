‘Magic’ Lyrics: Hailee Steinfeld Surprise Releases New The Cars Cover for ‘Hexed’ Movie – Listen Now!

Oct 23, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Hailee Steinfeld attends D23; Still of Billie in Disney's Hexed
Credit: Getty, Disney

Hailee Steinfeld is back with new music!

The 29-year-old actress just released a newly recorded version of The Cars‘ hit “Magic” for her upcoming animated film, Hexed.

“I’m so proud of this record & all that went into making it,” Hailee shared on her Instagram story on Friday (October 23).

“Magic” will be featured on the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios film’s soundtrack, which will be out on November 20th.

The song was originally released by The Cars on their fifth studio album, Heartbeat City, in 1984. It was written by one of the band’s lead singers, Ric Ocasek.

This marks Hailee‘s first music release of 2026. Her last song, “Dangerous,” came out in April 2025 and was also for a movie she starred in, Sinners. Prior to that, she released a single, “SunKissing,” in 2023.

Earlier this year, the new mom revealed she had no plans to make music, so “Magic” is a nice surprise!

What is Hexed about?

Hexed is the latest original animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Here’s the official synopsis: an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Also in the voice cast are Walton Goggins, Jodie Foster, Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman, and Stephen Fry.

Hexed will be released in theaters on November 25th. Watch the trailer above!

Check out Hailee Steinfeld’s new cover of “Magic” above, and keep reading below for the full lyrics…

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand

Jennifer Lawrence just announced the launch of her new haircare brand Mes, and in promotion of the new line, she […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. Noah Wyle in front of the People logo for his Sexiest Man Alive cover
    Noah Wyle

    People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!
  3. Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets forward basketball player Kris Humphries arrive on the red carpet of the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right
  4. Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
    Camille Grammer

    Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday