Miley Cyrus Helps Fan With Stage 3 Breast Cancer Shave Her Head Before Chemotherapy

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Miley Cyrus helped a fan with stage 3 breast cancer shave her head before starting chemotherapy.

A TikToker named Cash Jacobs attended night one of Miley‘s show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last week. Before the concert, she made a video asking Miley to help her shave her head, noting that it is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



“I am going to wear a wig tonight because I’m a little self-conscious about my balding head, but if she calls out my name or anything of the sort, I’m going to rip my wig right off and wave it in the air so that she can locate me,” Cash shared.

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Miley Cyrus flew her back to Los Angeles to shave her head

She later revealed that while nothing had happened that first night, she did get an email from Miley‘s team and the singer then flew her back out to Los Angeles for her second Hollywood Bowl show.

“She took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life,” Cash wrote in the caption of her update video, posted earlier this week.

In the clip, Miley is shown talking to Cash and giving her some motivating words of wisdom, telling her she can be “soft and strong at the same time.”

“Thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world,” Miley said.

The “Flowers” singer also complimented Cash’s “gorg” face and said she had “cute ears” and a “good-shaped head.”

“Thank you for asking me to do this. I am honored to be the one that you asked to share this moment with and thank you,” the Hannah Montana star said.

Watch the full video here!

Cash said meeting Miley was “everything and more”

In the caption, Cash wrote, “They say don’t meet your idols. Well I did. And it was everything and more.”

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“Finding out I had breast cancer, getting a port put in my chest and starting chemo was hard enough as it is. Never mind the side effects I’d soon be facing from the chemo,” she continued.

“Miley is the softest, coolest, KINDEST, and most genuine human being I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting and spending time with. And not to mention her SHAVING MY F****** HEAD!!!!! WHAT?!? I want to hold on to this moment and to always remember the conversations we had and what they mean for me. And more importantly, what they did for me at a time like this.”

“Lastly, thank you @Miley Cyrus For making me feel safe and comfortable, for giving me your time, and for being exactly who you are. It is a huge gift to continue to watch you grow and you are forever my biggest inspiration,” Cash concluded.

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