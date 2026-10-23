‘Moana’ Star Catherine Laga’aia on Her Famous Dad’s Advice & Being a ‘Nepo Baby’

Oct 23, 2026 2 min read
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Catherine Laga'aia in a chartreuse dress at Elle Next Gen event.
Credit: Getty Images

With Disney’s live-action Moana now streaming on Disney+, viewers are getting another chance to see Catherine Laga’aia take the lead as the adventurous voyager.

The 19-year-old actress has previously spoken candidly about the “nepo baby” label that can come with having a famous parent in the industry. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from this past summer when the movie first hit theaters.

Catherine said she’s “completely aware” of the label and shared the advice she received from her father, actor Jay Laga’aia.

“I’m completely aware that I’m a nepo baby,” Catherine said with a laugh. “I know that, so you can’t call me out on it because I already know it.”

Catherine Laga'aia and her father Jay Laga'aia at Lion King premiere.

Who is Catherine Laga’aia’s dad?

Her father is Jay Laga’aia, best known for playing Captain Typho in the Star Wars prequel movies.

Catherine shared one of the “biggest pieces of advice” he’s given her as she starts to progress in Hollywood.

“One of my dad’s biggest pieces of advice is that your job is the audition,” she shared. “Your job is not the job. You don’t have that yet. So your job is whatever sides they gave you and whatever song they want you to sing. So that mentality of coming in and being like, ‘I’m going to give this every ounce of effort that I’ve got, I’m going to give this every piece of myself to try and put the best foot forward,’ essentially.”

Moana released in theaters on July 10, 2026 and just started streaming on Disney+ this week!

Dwayne Johnson is playing the live-action version of Maui. Find out what the director had to say about his wig and his seemingly missing nipples in the film.

Plus, learn all about if Catherine was really singing as Moana!

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