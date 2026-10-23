Nicholas Galitzine Talks Filming ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ Right After ‘The Mosquito Bowl’

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Nicholas Galitzine is opening up about filming his upcoming sequel movie, Red, White & Royal Wedding.

The 32-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Prince Henry in the Prime Video sequel of Red, White & Royal Blue, which he filmed after shooting The Mosquito Bowl.

While attending the 2026 AFI Fest premiere of The Mosquito Bowl on Thursday (October 22), Nicholas dished on what it was like going from set to set.

Nicholas Galitzine says filming RWRW was a “nice reset” after The Mosquito Bowl

“It was a slight change of pace doing that movie compared to doing this movie,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin.

“It was a nice reset going onto that film set after having bombs blow up in my face for five months,” the actor added.

He then teased working with one of his new co-stars in the sequel, which is the first time he’s returning to a role.

“It was a really wholesome experience while adding some really amazing actors to the cast like Lena Headey,” Nicholas shared. “I’m a huge fan of hers and she plays my mother in it, and so we just had a great time.”

In case you missed it, find out who else is joining the cast of Red, White & Royal Wedding!

While the upcoming movie does not yet have a release date, Lena previously teased when she thinks it will be released.

Posted To:Movies Nicholas Galitzine Red White & Royal Blue Red White & Royal Wedding