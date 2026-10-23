Oscar Nominee Sandra Huller Joins ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast: What We Know

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Sandra Huller is the latest casting reveal for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday!

The 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has reportedly been cast in the next Marvel movie epic, joining a stacked lineup of stars.

More details on Sandra’s Doomsday role

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sandra will only appear in the upcoming film in a cameo role, and, of course, details on who is playing are being kept under wraps.

Rumors are swirling about she’ll be playing, with her maybe playing Doom’s mother, a witch or part of a group of hooded entrantresses known as the Latverian Witches.

It was first rumored that Sandra would appear in the movie after her name appeared on the British Stunt Register a couple of weeks ago.

What is Avengers: Doomsday about?

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

If you missed it, check out the trailer here!

Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, be sure to check out this definitive list of Marvel films to watch and catch up before going to see the new movie.

Sandra will also be seen in another movie releasing in December, Rose, which is garnering her Oscars buzz, where she is predicted to receive her second Best Actress nomination. Watch the trailer and learn more here!

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