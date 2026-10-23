Ray Nicholson Needed Knee Surgery After an On-Set Injury While Filming ‘The Mosquito Bowl’

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Ray Nicholson needed knee surgery after sustaining an injury while filming his new movie The Mosquito Bowl.

The 34-year-old actor was working with co-star Tom Francis on a scene filmed on a rock quarry when he fell while running and hurt himself.

Speaking to People during the film’s AFI screening on Thursday, October 22, Ray said he “felt something a little weird” and it was his knee going numb.

While he had been wearing knee pads at the time, he slowly realized that the injury was worse than he initially thought.

“I saw that there was a hole, like a crater,” he said. “It looked like a divot in my knee.”

Ray Nicholson had to get surgery due to incident he got while filming The Mosquito Bowl

But the injury occurred the day before the cast was due to shoot a scene he called “maybe the most important scene in the movie.”

“The next day, I had a full operation,” Ray shared. “They had to clean out my knee.”

Despite getting surgery, he was back on set the next day, though he did have a limp.

Ray joined his co-stars Bill Skarsgård, Tom Francis, and Nicholas Galitzine at the AFI premiere

Ray stepped out at the AFI Mosquito Bowl premiere at TCL Chinese Theater on Thursday night (October 22) in Los Angeles alongside his co-stars Bill Skarsgård, Tom Francis, and Nicholas Galitzine.

What is The Mosquito Bowl about?

“Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top College Football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history – a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play,” shares the Netflix logline.

It will be out in theaters on October 30, before arriving on Netflix on November 25. Watch the trailer!

Keep clicking through the gallery to see more photos of The Mosquito Bowl cast at the AFI premiere…

Posted To:Bill Skarsgard Event Photos Movies Nicholas Galitzine Ray Nicholson The Mosquito Bowl Tom Francis