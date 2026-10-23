Ric Flair Rushed to Hospital Hours After Canceling Appearance in Seattle

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Ric Flair has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries on Friday (October 23) in Tampa, Fla.

The 77-year-old former WWE pro wrestler reportedly fell and injured his face after walking away from a restaurant that morning, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the publication that he was hanging out at a restaurant chain when he left the bar, leaving his phone and drink behind, and walked across the street, where he fell.

Ric reportedly cut open his head and eye, with extensive bleeding. TMZ reports he may also have a concussion.

The former wrestler was then seen being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Ric Flair canceled a scheduled appearance that morning

Just hours before his fall, Ric took to Instagram to share that he has had to cancel an upcoming scheduled appearance at Washington State Horror Con in Seattle due to blood clots.

I Want To Sincerely Apologize To My Agent, Steve Solomon @solomonsportsssg, Washington State Horror Con @wahorrorcon, @bigeventny, And Especially All My Fans In Seattle For Having To Cancel My Scheduled Appearance. Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3–4 Hours. Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First. Blood Clots Are Extremely Serious And Can Be Life-Threatening. We Have Seen This Recently With Jalen Hurts And The Complications Involving Blood Clots In His Lungs. It Is A Reminder That This Is Not Something To Take Lightly, And I Must Follow Medical Advice. I’m Scheduled To Have A Procedure To Strip The Affected Vein, Which My Doctors Expect Will Allow Me To Be Cleared For More Travel Afterward. Please Know This Decision Was Not Made Lightly. I Am Truly Sorry For The Inconvenience And Disappointment, And I Am Incredibly Grateful For Your Patience, Understanding, And Continued Support. I Look Forward To Getting Healthy And Seeing You All Down The Road. Thank You For The Love And Support. Much Love,?Ric Flair

In 2019, Ric suffered a medical emergency that caused a surgery to be postponed due to complications. Two years prior, he had another medical emergency that left him in a coma for 11 days after his intestine ruptured.

We’re wishing Ric well during this time and hope he makes a quick recovery!

Posted To:Ric Flair