Selma Blair’s Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Sasha Farber Reveals How She’s Doing After Arrest, Hospitalization

Oct 23, 2026 2 min read
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Sasha Farber and Selma Blair snap a selfie
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Sasha Farber, a former Dancing with the Stars pro, is revealing how Selma Blair is doing.

On Monday (October 12), the 54-year-old Cruel Intentions actress was aboard a flight from Los Angeles to JFK Airport in New York City when she allegedly “attempted to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air.” The situation apparently got physical and Selma has been accused of “punching one flight attendant and biting another.”

After landing, Selma was arrested and taken to the hospital for an evaluation before eventually being released on bond.

Sasha Farber Reveals an Update on Selma Blair

If you don’t know, Sasha was Selma‘s partner on DWTS during season 31.

Sasha told People, “I have been talking to Selma. She’s doing great and I’m thinking of her.”

He added, “We are family. She is literally my family.”

He then revealed that he still talks to a lot of his celeb partners: “I talk to everyone from Selma to… Mary Lou Retton literally just texted me two nights ago, telling me that I saved her life, and she’s so grateful. She’s at the Bahamas, and she’s on a cruise, and just having a good time.”

“It’s things like that that really make the show. You make such a connection because this show, it’s just a family orientated show. The people that you get to meet, they become your family for the rest of your life,” he continued.

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