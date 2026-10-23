Shane Gillis & Danny McBride’s Kalshi Ad to Air During World Series 2026 Tonight: Watch Full ‘Weatherman’ Spot

Oct 23, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Shane Gillis wears a stocking over his face in Kalshi's new ad
Credit: Kalshi

Shane Gillis and Danny McBride are co-starring in a humorous new ad for Kalshi.

The four-minute-long spot is titled “The Weathermen,” and features Gillis and McBride as competing weathermen at different news stations…but one of them is far superior at the job! Gillis‘ weatherman faces hardship after hardship while inaccurately predicting the town’s weather, whilst McBride is constantly succeeding. Gillis can’t even catch a break when his local Chinese food restaurant serves his crew a bloody band-aid.

The ad culminates in Gillis dressing in a disguise and happening upon McBride communicating with a guru of sorts – played by Deep Roy! If you are not aware, Deep Roy was the main Oompa Loompa in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp.

Deep Roy and his miniature horse can then be heard telling McBride: “Tomorrow is going to be 68 degrees…. cloudy, thunderstorms.” Gillis puts two and two together, and realizes his competitor has been using this wise wizard’s help the whole time.

Gillis attempts to kidnap the wise guru, until he discovers he’s been using Kalshi to predict the weather!

Gillis says to him: “You’re not even a magic wizard. Anyone can do this. You’re not real!”

Watch the full ad below. By the way, a shorter version of the ad will be shown during the World Series game tonight (October 23) between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand

Jennifer Lawrence just announced the launch of her new haircare brand Mes, and in promotion of the new line, she […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. Jonas Brothers attend Camp Rock 3 premiere
    Jonas Brothers

    Kevin Jonas Reveals NSFW Text He Accidentally Sent His Brothers & Friends in Group Chat
  3. Photo of the London skyline
    crime

    Anonymous Celebrity Attempting to Keep Name Out of Press Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Claims He’s Suicidal
  4. Dan Reynolds Sofia Vergara composite photo
    Dan Reynolds

    Sofia Vergara Asked About Dan Reynolds Dating Rumors as Source Addresses Their Relationship