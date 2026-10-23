Slayyyter Cancels Remaining UK & Europe Tour Dates, Reason Why & If They’ll Be Rescheduled Revealed

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Slayyyter has sadly canceled her remaining tour dates.

The 30-year-old “DANCE…” singer was in the midst of the UK and European leg of her Wor$t Girl in the World Tour, and took to Instagram on Friday (October 23) with some unfortunate news for fans planning to see her in the next couple of weeks.

“i am heartbroken to share after multiple doctor visits i have laryngitis and vocal cord tears and have been ordered to go on medication and full vocal rest for at least two weeks,” she shared in a note on her Instagram story. “Because of this, i am forced to cancel the remaining UK/EU dates to avoid permanent damage to my voice. full refunds will be available at point of sale.”

Slayyyter continued on if the canceled dates will be rescheduled, noting that her team is working on “rebooking shows for next year.”

“i hope to have news to share very soon to make it up to you,” she wrote. “I know how much time and effort is spent to come out to a show. some of you have traveled, some of you have made costumes, and i am completely devastated to not be able to give you the shows you were planning for.”

“we are working hard to figure out a time to return so i can deliver an even bigger and better show for you all. i hope you know i will make this up to you. lots of love to you all. thank you for making this tour so special,” she concluded.

Slayyyter was scheduled to perform in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday night (October 23), with upcoming shows in Warsaw, Prague, Berlin, Antwerp, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Brighton, and London.

Earlier this month, Slayyyter released her new song “i think he’s got a girl” from her upcoming album, wor$t man in america, which is a sister album to WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, and is set to release in December.

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