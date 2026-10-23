The Challenge’s Anika Rashaun Dies at 34 After Cancer Battle

Oct 23, 2026 1 min read
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Reality TV star Anika Rashaun has sadly passed away at the age of 34.

She appeared on MTV’s Real World Seattle: Bad Blood and competed on season 29 of The Challenge.

She had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer last summer, and passed away earlier this month.

“I lost a piece of my soul when my best friend died. Last summer, my best friend and sister was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Her diagnosis was a shock,” her friend Tiara Ramos confirmed on Substack.

Tiara continued, “Her ability to get what she wanted, to talk you into things, to convince you, was one of a kind. The way she showed up for her friends, fiercely loyal and loving to the end, was on a whole different level.”

“Anika was beautiful, inside and out. She was kind. She loved without limits. She loved life. She lived life. She experienced things others could only dream of,” she added.

Anika had just married her husband, Kyle, in February.

Our thoughts are with Anika Rashaun‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.

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