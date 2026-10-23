‘The Voice’ Executive Teases New Info About Celebrity Season & 1 Detail You Can Expect About the Famous Contestants

Oct 23, 2026 2 min read
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The Voice is airing a celebrity season in 2027, and there’s a major detail about what you can expect from the contestants (who have yet to be announced.)

What We Learned About The Voice: Celebrity Contestants for 2027

Executive producer Audrey Morrissey revealed in a new interview that the contestants will not be taught how to sing, but rather, will already be “incredible singers.”

“Unlike some other shows that involve celebrities, the idea of this show is not to teach people how to sing. They have to be able to legitimately sing and turn a [coach’s] chair. It’s like, ‘Who’s going to put themselves out there as themselves singing to the backs of red chairs?’ It’s super vulnerable,” Audrey told TV Insider.

They wanted to find “athletes, or actors, or maybe personalities from reality shows” who also were “incredible singers.”

About the contestants, she shared, “I don’t think any of us fully anticipated how competitive they would be. And then you realize, ‘Oh, they didn’t get to where they are by accident. These people grind it out. They put in the work. They want to be the best they can be.’”

Who Is Coaching the Celebrity Version of The Voice?

Riley Green and Queen Latifah are returning as coaches next season, and Joe Jonas is joining the lineup. Keke Palmer will be hosting.

When Is The Voice: Celebrity Airing on NBC?

The Voice: Celebrity, which filmed over the summer in Los Angeles, will air in the spring next year.

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