‘The Watcher’ Season 2 Cast Revealed: 5 Stars Return & 4 Actors Join Cast of Netflix Series

Oct 23, 2026 4 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
The Watcher logo from season one key art
Credit: Netflix

The Watcher is returning for a second season and production is about to begin!

Four years after the Netflix series’ first season debuted, it was finally announced that the series was finally going to start filming after being renewed in November 2022.

Filming begins this fall in New York and the story will pick up after the first season’s ambiguous finale.

What happened in season one?

Season one followed the Brannock family who moved into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, and quickly became a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” were just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets came spilling out.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who are best known for creating hit shows like Glee, Scream Queens, The Politician, Hollywood, Monster, and more, and is based on The New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House” by Reeves Wiedeman.

Who stars in season two?

With season two starting production, we have some updates on the new and returning cast.

Keep reading inside to find out all of the confirmed cast members for The Watcher season two…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand

Jennifer Lawrence just announced the launch of her new haircare brand Mes, and in promotion of the new line, she […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. Jonas Brothers attend Camp Rock 3 premiere
    Jonas Brothers

    Kevin Jonas Reveals NSFW Text He Accidentally Sent His Brothers & Friends in Group Chat
  3. Photo of the London skyline
    crime

    Anonymous Celebrity Attempting to Keep Name Out of Press Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Claims He’s Suicidal
  4. Dan Reynolds Sofia Vergara composite photo
    Dan Reynolds

    Sofia Vergara Asked About Dan Reynolds Dating Rumors as Source Addresses Their Relationship