‘The Watcher’ Season 2 Cast Revealed: 5 Stars Return & 4 Actors Join Cast of Netflix Series

Credit: Netflix

The Watcher is returning for a second season and production is about to begin!

Four years after the Netflix series’ first season debuted, it was finally announced that the series was finally going to start filming after being renewed in November 2022.

Filming begins this fall in New York and the story will pick up after the first season’s ambiguous finale.

What happened in season one?

Season one followed the Brannock family who moved into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, and quickly became a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” were just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets came spilling out.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who are best known for creating hit shows like Glee, Scream Queens, The Politician, Hollywood, Monster, and more, and is based on The New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House” by Reeves Wiedeman.

Who stars in season two?

With season two starting production, we have some updates on the new and returning cast.

Keep reading inside to find out all of the confirmed cast members for The Watcher season two…

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