Who Is Franco Lo Presti? Learn All About the ‘Winter Wonderlanes’ Star’s Wife & Their Baby Daughter!

Credit: Getty Images

Franco Lo Presti plays a news reporter named Jason Miller in the new Hallmark Channel movie Winter Wonderlanes, and those interested in learning more about his personal life have come to the right place!

Before becoming one of Hallmark’s charming leading men, Franco, 36, was a soccer player, earning a Division I scholarship to the University of Rhode Island. He even relocated to Italy to pursue a professional career.

Later in life, he transitioned to entertainment and landed roles on the hit series Heated Rivalry, long-running soap Days of Our Lives, and the CBS series Tracker. He has also appeared in several holiday movies and romantic comedies for Hallmark over the years.

Off-screen, Franco is a happily married man!

Franco Lo Presti is married to Emily Alatalo

Franco is married to actress Emily Alatalo, 41. They met during the filming of the 2018 movie Christmas Catch, according to TV insider. They later crossed paths again years later and started dating. The couple got married in 2023 and worked together again on the series Crossroads Springs.

Do Franco and Emily have children?

Franco and Emily welcomed their first child together in August 2026. Emily gave birth to a daughter named Stella.

“My wife gave birth to our daughter, Stella, on August 23rd,” he shared with TV Insider. “I’m a few weeks fresh as a dad, and it’s been an absolute euphoric experience. My wife and I are just so in love with our little girl.”

Learn how to watch his newest Hallmark Channel movie here!

Posted To:Dating History Emily Alatalo Franco Lo Presti Hallmark Channel