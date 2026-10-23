Who is Klara & the Sun’s Rick Actor Related to? Aran Murphy’s Dad is an Oscar-Winning Actor!

Credit: Sony Pictures

Aran Murphy is starring in the new movie Klara and the Sun!

The 19-year-old actor plays Rick, the best friend of Mia Tharia‘s Josie and her love interest.

If you’re watching the movie and think he looks familiar and wondering if he is related to a famous actor, you’re onto something!

Aran Murphy’s dad is Cillian Murphy!

Aran is the spitting image of his dad, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy!

The rising young actor is the youngest of two boys for Cillian and wife of 22 years, Yvonne McGuinness, who is a visual artist.

Aran‘s older brother is Malachy, 20, and they can be seen pictured above, walking behind their parents on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars. Cillian won his first Best Actor Oscar that night for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

In addition to Klara and the Sun, Aran also stars in the British TV series, Youth, and the HBO drama War.

While attending the BFI London Film Festival screening of Klara and the Sun, Aran was asked if he would ever want to share the screen with his father.

“I don’t know. Maybe, who knows… Not right now,” he told Variety.

What is Klara and the Sun about?

Klara and the Sun introduces audiences to Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend who wants nothing more than to find the perfect home. When Klara meets Josie (Tharia), each immediately senses a kindred spirit in the other. Josie has a fraught relationship with her mother (Adams) and they’ve suffered great loss, but Klara’s innocent wonder and unwavering loyalty begin to heal the family and bring light to Josie’s complicated world.

If you missed it, watch the trailer and find out if you should stay through the end credits!

Posted To:Aran Murphy Cillian Murphy Klara And The Sun