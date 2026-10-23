Who’s Most Likely to Land James Bond Role? Odds Reveal Favorite for 007 & the Next Bond Girl

Oct 23, 2026 2 min read
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Credit: James Bond Facebook

This week, we learned that screen testing is likely underway for the finalists in the search for the next James Bond.

If you don’t know, the next 007 movie has been without a star since 2021, when Daniel Craig officially left the superspy franchise.

Months ago, Amazon MGM confirmed in a statement, “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

This was approximately five months ago, and there have barely been any solid updates on who is in the running.

Now, we finally learned who is screen testing, and we have the latest odds on the favorites to win both Bond and the Bond girl role.

Hit “next” to see which major names are favorites for 007 and the next Bond girl…

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